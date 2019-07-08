Former federal prosecutor says DOJ failed victims in Epstein sweetheart deal

Allegations of Epstein's behavior resurfaced after the Miami Herald launched a three part series that revealed Acosta's role in the plea deal, as well as new details about Epstein's alleged crimes. On Acosta’s sweetheart deal, Cynthia Alksne says, "Let's think about these victims. Because this was allowed to happen and he was allowed to have this sweetheart deal, there are a lot more victims than there should be ... because our Department of Justice failed them."