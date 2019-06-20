Former Air Force Colonel Kim Olson runs to flip Texas district Trump, Beto O’Rourke won

Former Air Force Colonel Kim Olson runs to flip Texas district Trump, Beto O’Rourke won04:34
After Beto O'Rourke gave Senator Ted Cruz the closest statewide race Texas had seen in 40 years, Texas Democrats are motivated to try to turn that energy into victories in 2020. The state's 24th district is one of six congressional seats in Texas that the DCCC is targeting. One of the Democratic candidates for this seat, retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson, went viral for an ad highlighting her military experience.