Fmr. intel officer says Trump’s attacks on intel community sends ‘chilling effect’

President Trump's attacks on public servants is part of a larger war "fomented in part by far-right media and conspiracy theorists who have gained favor" with the president. That's according to the New York Times, which reports that those public servants feel: denigrated, sidelined, or forced out of jobs by a president who marinates in suspicion. The Trump administration has lost nearly 1200 senior career service employees. That's according to the Partnership for Public Service.