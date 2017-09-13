Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/13/17

Flynn’s son subject of Russia investigation

NBC News has learned that Michael G. Flynn, the 34-year-old son of the President's Former National Security Adviser, is now a subject of the federal investigation led by Robert Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
6 hours 51 min ago
Dems divided over single-payer health care bill
2 hours 31 min ago
'Pharma Bro' has bail revoked, headed to jail after Clinton comments
Trump FEMA nominee out after NBC questions record
5 hours 59 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Fight over Trump loyalty is not a good spot'
1 hour 59 min ago
Hatch: ‘It’s high time’ we talk about marijuana
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
Joe: Clinton has the right to vent
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
5 die at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL