Hardball with Chris Matthews 01/04/17

Emily's List to sponsor Women's March on Washington

Stephanie Shriock, President of Emily's List, comes on Hardball to discuss the Women's March on Washington and the future for female Democratic leaders. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
5 hours 22 min ago
Sen. GOPers prepared to kill special Russia hacking probe
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
23 hours 7 min ago
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?
5 hours 27 min ago
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
7 hours 39 min ago
SC gunman claims his mental health is sound
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Sen. Schumer on Trump: 'I think we can really nail him'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL