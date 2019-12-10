DOJ IG report says Russia probe was not politically motivated

DOJ IG report says Russia probe was not politically motivated02:28
After years of President Trump accusing the intelligence community of “spying” on him, the Dept. of Justice’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, found no evidence of “political bias or improper motivation” in an investigation of President Trump’s campaign. President Trump responded today, saying he was looking forward to seeing the findings of a partisan investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham, under the direction of AG Barr.