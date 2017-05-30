Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/30/17

Dilanian: This is not normal. The Russians are our adversary

Jared Kushner's role in the White House is under continued scrutiny by the FBI after more undisclosed contacts with the Russians were uncovered. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Spicer returns to briefing room, avoids specifics on major issues
WH in crisis mode as Russia probe inches closer to Trump
2 hours 46 min ago
U.S. missile defense test over Pacific Ocean a key milestone
2 hours 58 min ago
Nikki Haley to U.S. allies: We’ve got your back
3 hours 20 min ago
Is Russia already starting to win on foreign policy?
2 hours 29 min ago
Russia probe now includes Trump's personal lawyer
Trump to interview John Pistole for FBI Director Job
Trump's Border Wall: A Progress Report
Joe: Trump's first overseas trip 'a disaster'
Here's a timeline of blockbuster Trump-Russia reports

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL