Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/13/17

Clinton blames Sanders, Comey for election loss

Clinton opened up about the factors that led to her loss, and she didn't hold back when asked who she thinks bears the brunt of the blame. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
7 hours 25 min ago
Dems divided over single-payer health care bill
3 hours 5 min ago
'Pharma Bro' has bail revoked, headed to jail after Clinton comments
Trump FEMA nominee out after NBC questions record
6 hours 34 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Fight over Trump loyalty is not a good spot'
2 hours 33 min ago
Hatch: ‘It’s high time’ we talk about marijuana
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
Joe: Clinton has the right to vent
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
5 die at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL