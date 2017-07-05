Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/05/17

Christie vacationing on closed beach during govt shutdown

Christie and his family were spotted by the New Jersey Star-Ledger enjoying time on a state beach he had ordered closed to the public. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

