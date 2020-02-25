Chris Matthews: 'Senator Sanders, I'm sorry'00:48
Chris Matthews issues an apology for his remarks during the results of the Nevada Caucuses: "Senator Sanders, I am sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electoral result in which you were the well-deserved winner. This is going to be a hard-fought, heated campaign of ideas. In the days, weeks and months ahead I will strive to do a better job of elevating the political discussion."