Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/12/17

Chris Matthews on Trump’s ignorance of history

Chris Matthews discusses President Trump’s lack of understanding of past U.S. history and how it could impact foreign policy decisions today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tillerson: Putin and I 'frankly discussed' relationship
7 hours 8 min ago
Trump's opinion of Putin 'getting a little icier'
3 hours 53 min ago
Manafort may register as a foreign agent
McFaul: Trump ‘more mysterious’ to Putin than ever before
2 hours 48 min ago
Jon Ossoff: 'Grassroots organizers' are true Dem party leaders
4 hours 8 min ago
'If Trump cared about Syrians he wouldn't ban them'
9 hours 28 min ago
'I screwed up.' Watch Sean Spicer's apology
Joe: Trump doesn't give Bannon a ringing endorsement
14 hours 38 min ago
Did Bill O'Reilly just speak his last words on Fox News?
MaddowBlog: Amid turmoil, Trump says of Bannon, 'I like Steve, but...'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL