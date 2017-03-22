Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/22/17

Rep. Speier: This is beginning to sound like Watergate

Rep. Jackie Speiers, D-Calif., discusses Congressman Nunes’ and Congressman Schiff’s contradictory reports on President Trump’s wiretapping claims. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff: 'More than circumstantial evidence' of collusion between Trump and Russia
2 hours 42 min ago
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
2 hours 21 min ago
Trump: I feel 'somewhat vindicated' after Intel. Chief's briefing
5 hours 6 min ago
Sen. Manchin: Trump still owes Obama an apology
3 hours 8 min ago
4 killed in car-and-knife 'terrorist incident' near U.K. Parliament
Trump's communications possibly picked up by 'incidental' surveillance
Witness: 'We saw a car plow into a lady' in London attack
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's behalf: AP
Russian info-war tactics in US election continue
Not enough votes today to pass bill: GOP Rep.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL