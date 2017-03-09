Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/09/17

Chris: Any other Pres. would've criticized Wikileaks

Ken Dilanian, Tara Miller, and Naveed Jamali discuss who is behind the latest wikileaks and trump’s upcoming meeting with the CIA and Homeland Security. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Washington state wants restraining order applied to Trump's new travel ban
Rep. Waters claims sex allegations in Trump-Russia dossier are true
7 hours 49 min ago
'Everybody knows' Trump's phones not tapped
13 hours 30 min ago
Cummings: POTUS “very enthusiastic” on drug price plan
11 hours 39 min ago
McConnell on Mexico paying for wall: 'Uh, no'
8 hours 33 min ago
GOP congressman shares his concerns on health care
Senator: GOP health bill gives 'huge tax cuts' for rich
Maddow: New facts on Russia influence on GOP platform
Lawrence: Trump staff worst in Washington history
Senators ask DOJ for info after Trump's wiretap claim

