Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/10/17

Carl Reiner doesn't want Justice Kennedy to retire

The famous actor joined Hardball to talk about his Op-ed in the New York Times urging Justice Kennedy to continue serving his lifetime term on the Supreme Court. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

