Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/29/17

Butler: Trump is creating false narratives

What is the president trying to hide? Steve Kornacki, Paul Butler, and Carol Leonnig discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chuck: Trump’s ‘training wheels are officially off’
2 hours 46 min ago
Heroic civilian describes floodwater rescue during Harvey
6 hours 15 min ago
Why Russians are reportedly 'disappointed' with Trump
12 hours 42 min ago
Presidential pardons might not end Russia prosecutions
'All options' on table: Trump says after latest NK missile
12 hours 17 min ago
Celebrities donate to Harvey relief efforts
Maddow: Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
Houston residents bring boats, tubes to assist rescues
Dam overflow forces evacuations in Houston neighborhoods
N. Korea fires missile over Japan, posing challenge for Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL