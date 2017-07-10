Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/10/17

Blumenthal: This meeting is evidence of criminal intent

A bombshell report that Donald Trump Jr. spoke with a Russian lawyer during the campaign has rocked the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Warner: Expect 'much more to come' in Russia probe
3 hours 22 min ago
Fmr. Trump aide: Trump Jr. meeting is a ‘nothing burger’
2 hours 37 min ago
Police arrest protesters outside Senate offices in D.C.
5 hours 20 min ago
Joe: No way Trump Jr. forgot meeting happened
13 hours 49 min ago
Manchin on Russia probe: We need to get the facts now
Will GOP pass health care bill before August recess?
Former NATO Commander questions ceasefire in Syria
Halperin: Donald Trump Jr. is in a world of hurt
States push new voter restrictions, fueled by Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL