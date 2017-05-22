Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/22/17

Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence...

Senator Blumenthal joined Hardball to discuss the latest reports on the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

19 dead after possible suicide blast at Ariana Grande U.K. concert
Wash Post: Trump asked intel chiefs to push back on FBI probe
2 hours 28 min ago
Reagan: Trump needs to be removed from office
1 hour 20 min ago
Rep. Speier on Flynn: 'He just lies straight up'
3 hours 2 min ago
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence
1 hour 53 min ago
Cummings: Flynn lied in security clearance interview
Five times Trump has bashed pleading the 5th
Flynn ‘lied to investigators’ about Russia trip, says top House Dem
Trump: I never mentioned Israel in Russia converstaion
MaddowBlog: Trump's Commerce Secy marvels at lack of protests in Saudi Arabia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL