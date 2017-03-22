Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/22/17

Bash: Comey hearing 'debacle for Trump'

Jeremy Bash and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., debate Rep. Nunes’ briefing about President Trump’s wiretapping accusations and how it contradicts the reports from the intelligence community. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

