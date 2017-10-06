Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/06/17

Bannon rallying candidates to storm Congress

Since Roy Moore's victory in Alabama, Bannon has been flexing his muscle and handpicking candidates that are loyal to the Breitbart brand of national populism. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump admin to roll back Obama-era birth control mandate
8 hours 43 min ago
Mueller’s team interviewed Trump dossier author
1 day 37 sec ago
What could happen if Trump de-certifies the Iran nuclear deal
7 hours 49 min ago
As Pence visits, thousands in Puerto Rico still without water, electricity
6 hours 42 min ago
U.S. lost 33,000 jobs — the first decline in 7 years
11 hours 28 min ago
Trump cryptically hints at 'the calm before the storm'
Mobile devices banned from West Wing
Trump signed a law that could help mentally ill get guns
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL