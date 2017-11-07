Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/07/17

Bad weather forced Trump to turn back en route DMZ

New developments that President Trump attempted a trip to the Demilitarized zone between North and South Korea but was turned back due to bad weather. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race, NBC projects
31 min 14 sec ago
ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: Follow our blog for latest results
Chris Christie confronted on election day in New Jersey
45 min 41 sec ago
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
43 min 6 sec ago
Page deposition shows Russia ties to Trump camp
1 hour 26 min ago
Trump officials' claims about Carter Page not holding up
Why is the CIA director meeting with a 'fringe theorist'?
Northam: We've hit back at Gillespie
New revelations show deeper Russia ties to Trump circle
Russia shown to be early investor in Twitter, Facebook

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL