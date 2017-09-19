Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/19/17

AP: Trump received a crash course before UNGA

Ahead of the speech, the Associated Press is reporting that the President's top cabinet members felt like they had to give the President a crash course on "American Power 101.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea and 'Rocket Man'
Blumenthal on Manafort: We should subpoena him
1 hour 46 min ago
Deadly earthquake shakes Mexico City, collapses buildings
5 hours 33 min ago
AP: Trump received a crash course on 'American Power' before UN speech
1 hour 4 min ago
WaPo: Facebook’s openness is questioned by investigators
1 hour 14 min ago
Iranian President warns of 'high cost' of pulling out of nuclear deal
5 hours 42 min ago
GOP Sen: ‘Much better off’ with new health care plan
3 hours 42 min ago
Senate cancels meeting with Trump attorney
6 hours 27 min ago
Manafort reportedly told he would be indicted
Joe on 10 years: We can't thank you all enough

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL