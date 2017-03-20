Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/20/17

A word on Jimmy Breslin

Chris shares his thoughts on the passing of his good friend Jimmy Breslin.

FBI Director shoots down Trump's wiretap claim
1 hour 35 min ago
GOP Rep.: I haven't heard evidence Trump was wiretapped
1 hour 12 min ago
Spicer tries distancing Trump from members of his campaign team
Will Democrats filibuster Neil Gorsuch?
2 hours 57 min ago
Chris: A lot of traffic in Trump world goes to Moscow
1 hour 23 min ago
Rep. Quigley hints at immunity in Trump-Russia probe
Trump approval at record low: 'Just self destruction'
Trump's SCOTUS pick pitches himself as mainstream judge
Rep. on Trump-Russia ties: Can prove on circumstantial evidence
Panetta: There's no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump

