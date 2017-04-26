Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/26/17

100 Days of Hyperbole

PJ O’Rourke, Heidi Przybyla and Jess McIntosh discuss Pope Francis advising world leaders to be humble and the irony this advice has on the President of the United States. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

