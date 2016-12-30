Hardball with Chris Matthews 12/30/16
'At the end of the day, we all bleed the same color'
The cast of 'Hidden Figures' joins Hardball to discuss the message of the recently released film about NASA’s pioneering women. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Pharrell Williams, Kevin Costner and Ted Melfi join to Chris Matthews to share their inspiration behind the story. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
'We all bleed the same color'
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
The Rockettes' problem with Donald Trump
Trump dismissing Russia cyber threats?
Will US retaliate against Russia for hacks?
Kerry expresses concern about peace
Spicer: Trump communicates in a bigger way
Closing in on Donald Trump's inauguration
Trump, Israel slam UN over settlement vote
Best and worst political moments of 2016
North Carolina lawmakers fail to repeal HB2
An inauguration free of A-list celebrities
The political winners and losers of 2016
Trump’s Republican dissenters fall silent
Trump gets defensive over popular vote loss
North Carolina lawmakers poised to repeal HB2
How Donald Trump approaches global threats
Selling access to Donald Trump
Why Russian hacks need special investigation
Trump's win is anything but historic
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Hardball
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Singer explains why she quit choir over...
Sen. Menendez talks Russia, Obamacare
Russian hackers wanted by FBI
Millions prepare for powerful storm
Did Obama do Trump a favor with Russian...
How Americans feel about Russian sanctions
Security measures heightened ahead of NYE...
Inside the interrogation of Saddam Hussein
U.S. calls Russian hacking a 'grizzly steppe'
Are actions against Russian hack too...
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject...
Putin rejects retaliation calls over...
New NYC subway line finally set to open
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
GOP defy Trump, call for tighter Russian...
Putin rejects calls to retaliate over...
The five likely fights ahead for Trump
What Obama hopes to gain from Russian action
Security ramped up worldwide for New Year's
What foreign leaders know about Donald Trump
Politics
Russian hackers wanted by FBI
Did Obama do Trump a favor with Russian...
How Americans feel about Russian sanctions
How Trump might move forward with Russia
Should Obama have gone further with...
Are actions against Russian hack too...
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject...
How will Trump deal with new sanctions in...
Pickering: Putin ‘is playing the Trump card’
Obama sanctions Russia, Trump wants to ...
Democrats seek to reset GOP gerrymandering
Obama doles out punishment to Putin's Russia
The Rockettes' problem with Donald Trump
Trump dismissing Russia cyber threats?
Trump reacts to Obama's Russia sanctions
GOP Rep: Obama trying to 'delegitimize'...
U.S. to retaliate for alleged Russian hacking
Stopping future Trumps with ‘One President...
Taking credit where credit is NOT due
How has fake news affected public opinion?
Morning Joe
What Obama hopes to gain from Russian action
Halperin: Trump out of step with GOP on...
The MJ crew celebrates the holidays
Fmr. amb. on why some sanctions could go...
The news that dominated social media in 2016
MJ looks to 2017 in three words
AP report: Russia won't expel US diplomats
Expert: Sanctions could've been done sooner
The five likely fights ahead for Trump
New stats show a deadly year for police
US and Israel in the final days of Obama WH
Israeli amb.: Settlements not root of...
Kerry speech may be counterproductive:...
Dems look to make Tom Price the ...
GoFundMe established to protect Betty White
A 'very bad moment' for US-Israeli relations
2016: A 'staggering year' for culture
With speech, Trump looks to two presidents
Is era of two-state solution effectively...
Kerry's Israel speech draws swift response
Rachel Maddow
Obama doles out punishment to Putin's Russia
Next move against Russia likely not so public
Democrats seek to reset GOP gerrymandering
Happy New Year from The Rachel Maddow Show!
Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84
Can’t spell “transition” without two I’s
The “food stamp fraud” farce
Taking credit where credit is NOT due
Democrats consider giving Republicans a...
Trump can launch a nuclear weapon within...
Trump attempts to dissolve controversy by...
Trump startles with nuclear policy tweet
Ethics questions loom over Trump HHS pick
How far will Trump take his war on the media?
Thank you Kellyanne Conway
Trump Twitter rant shows risk of skipped PDBs
Home-grown terror forces adjustment by DHS
Johnson: Cybersecurity core to DHS mission
Johnson holds out hope for DACA kids
Two officials charged in Flint water crisis