Palin rejoices on behalf of ‘liberty-loving soda drinkers’

To hear Sarah Palin talk, you might think Americans had inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of Pepsi.

The failed 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate is thrilled about a New York judge’s decision to block the sugary drink ban, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to post: “Victory in NYC for liberty-loving soda drinkers. To politicians with too much time on their hands we say: Govt, stay out of my refrigerator!”

On Monday, State Supreme Court Justice Milton Tingling ruled that New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s ban—just hours before it was to go into effect—had too many loopholes and only applied to some drinks and places they are sold.

Bloomberg is planning to appeal the decision, and has argued the ban with help fight obesity, heart disease and diabetes. “We will prevail…People are dying every day. This is not a joke,” he told reporters on Monday. Interestingly, in Palin’s home state of Alaska, the obesity rate has increased 27% from 1991-2010.

The judge’s decision is being seen as a victory for conservatives who argue the government should stay out of the everyday decisions of Americans.

Other Republicans, however, haven’t been so sweet on the issue.

In June, when the soda-ban was being debated, House Speaker John Boehner weighed in, asking, “Are you kidding me?” The Ohio Republican added, “C’mon, don’t we have bigger issues to deal with than the size of some soft drink that somebody buys?”