Obama needs to make next debate personal

Let me finish tonight with the big debate coming up on Tuesday.

A real preview of coming attractions would tell you the power of the issues at stake, the huge issues to be decided in an hour and a half.

But there’s this other thing: the personal.

Will the president come out Tuesday night to charge up the differences between him and Governor Romney? Will he paint those differences as vital. Whether we commence another war in the Mideast? Whether we begin to kill not just Obama-care but begin killing Medicare? To commence a state-by-state ban of abortion? To deliver huge new shipments of money in the form of tax cuts to the country’s wealthy?

It’s important that the president do this for the basic reason that people in this country know what they’re voting for, and, if they decide, against.