‘Bitter’ Romney needs to let it go

The latest debate in politics is, Why can’t Mitt Romney let it go?

With the election lost, “all that’s left is his reputation,” said Hardball host Chris Matthews on Thursday. “So why’s he throwing that away?” Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown agreed, noting Romney’s “total and complete bitterness…[He] lost and he lost badly,” and out of embarrassment he’s “trying to minimize [Obama’s] victory.” The New York Times’ Ashley Brown said Team Romney is “truly struggling to explain what happened. And they don’t really understand why he lost. That’s not what their internal model told them.”

“You would have thought Mitt Romney would have stopped this crap,” Matthews declared. “Fact: People in the income bracket [Romney] mentions have to kick in to get healthcare. Fact: Students still have to pay interest on their student loans. Nobody is getting anything for free.”

Some Republicans have condemned Romney’s latest comments, including Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. Jindal said Romney’s views were “absolutely wrong,” while Walker said the GOP isn’t “just for people who are currently not dependent on the government. It’s for all Americans.” Even his own party is ready for Mitt to move on.