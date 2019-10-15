Tonight's Presidential debate to enter new frontiers

Tonight's Presidential debate to enter new frontiers06:59
Hallie Jackson brings in NBC News' Peter Alexander to catch up on what to expect from tonight's presidential debate, the first after the House opened their impeachment inquiry against the President and Turkey invaded Northern Syria. Later, Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir joins the show to provide an update on the Senator's health, saying there's no plan to slow down the campaign and they will instead will be "doubling down and going forward."