Saudi court sentences five people to death for Khashoggi murder

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's consulate in Istanbul. Three others were sentenced to a collective total of 24 years in prison for their role in covering up the October 2018 killing. The investigation concluded that the murder had been a mistake and that the perpetrators agreed to kill the journalist when they found it would be too hard to move him to another location.