Rep. Torres: GOP's actions to protect President 'unconscionable'

Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-CA) talks to Hallie Jackson about the articles of impeachment's last stop in the House Rules Committee, of which she is a member. There, she says members from all committees and parties will be able to give their final input before the articles head to the full House for a vote. She goes on to accuse her colleagues from across the aisle as well as White House staffers of doing anything they can to "hide the crimes of the President from the American people."