Rep. Khanna: Impeachment inquiry to finish before year's end

Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins Hallie Jackson to talk impeachment before heading into the deposition of yet another Trump aide, Laura Cooper. Khanna responds to criticism from his GOP colleagues that the inquiry is taking place behind closed doors, saying that "there will be a public case" made when the vote on impeachment comes to the floor. As for the date on which that will happen, Khanna says a vote should occur "before the end of the year."