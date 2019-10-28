Watch live: Aerials show scale of California wildfires | Trump speaks at police conference in Chicago
Rep. Cohen: Trump thinks Baghdadi raid is 'all about him.'03:46
Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) joins Geoff Bennett as the smoke clears from the operation to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. Instead of crediting the military and intelligence agencies that took part in the raid, Cohen says Trump "makes up fables to embellish his actions," and elevate the importance of his role in the operation.