Mother of Black man killed by police in NJ: 'I just want to know why they killed him'

Raquel Barrett, the mother of Maurice Gordon Jr. -- an unarmed black man who was shot by a New Jersey police officer in May -- joins Ayman Mohyeldin to demand answers in her son's killing. The family's lawyer, William Wagstaff, also joins the interview to call for more transparency from the New Jersey State Police, who he accuses of a "cover-up" in the matter. Clear answers or not, Barrett says her "life is never ever gonna be the same again."