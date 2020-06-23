Doctors react to AZ church's alleged COVID-19 air purifier

Chris Jansing is joined by Arizona doctor and assistant professor at the University of Arizona Dr. Murtaza Akhter as well as Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha to discuss claims by a Phoenix church that their air purifier kills "99% of the virus through ionization." Jha says that we must stop getting "distracted by simple silver bullets" like this and focus on proven prevention tactics. Dr. Akhter adds that any mass gathering like the one planned at the church -- which happens to be hosting President Trump on Tuesday -- is a "terrible idea."