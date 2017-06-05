For the Record with Greta 06/05/17

Woman Charged With Leaking Top-Secret NSA Doc

NBC’s Pete Williams reports that the FBI has arrested a 25-year-old federal contractor for allegedly leaking a document to The Intercept last month. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

