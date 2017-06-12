For the Record with Greta 06/12/17

What Would Happen if Trump Tried to Fire Mueller?

Former Whitewater Independent Counsel Robert Ray joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss the possibility of President Trump dismissing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's revised travel ban blocked again by appeals court
AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public
3 hours 58 min ago
What would happen if Trump tried to fire Mueller?
1 hour 27 min ago
D.C. AG suing Trump over business ties lays out lawsuit
2 hours 37 min ago
Assaulted reporter: Gianforte's sentence is 'appropriate'
5 hours 5 min ago
Dem Rep: Atmosphere on Capitol Hill has ‘never been worse’
Van Hollen: Attack on our election is an attack on ‘all of us’
Trump's supporters call for Mueller to be fired
Morning Joe: Trump supporters divided on his approach
Remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL