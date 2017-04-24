For the Record with Greta 04/24/17

What’s Wrong With the Airline Industry?

Airline Weekly’s Seth Kaplan joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss the public outcry over recent viral videos from American Airlines and United Airlines flights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

