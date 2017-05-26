For the Record with Greta 05/26/17

What’s Really Going On With U.S. Sanctions On Russia?

Michael McFaul and Evelyn Farkas discuss confusion over the Trump administration’s messaging on Russian sanctions as the president concludes his first foreign trip. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
11 hours 4 min ago
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
20 hours 1 min ago
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'
21 hours 26 min ago
MJ Presents: 2018 political ads for Dems.
11 hours 1 min ago
Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster' aside from foreign affairs
DOJ withholds Comey memos from House Cmte.
Gianforte wins Montana special election, apologizes
Donald Rumsfeld: 'Cut Trump some slack'
WH staff limits Trump's screen time during foreign trip

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL