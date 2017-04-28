For the Record with Greta 04/28/17

What Happens If China Won’t Help US With North Korea?

Asia expert Gordon Chang and USA Today’s Oren Dorrell join Greta Van Susteren to discuss North Korea’s latest attempted ballistic missile launch amid mounting tensions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile
Watch: Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds
10 hours 7 min ago
Congress passes short-term funding bill, avoid shutdown
7 hours 47 min ago
Reuters reporter gives behind the scenes look at interview with Trump
10 hours 54 min ago
Trump to NRA: '8-year assault' on 2nd Amendment is over
Trump on presidency: 'I thought it would be easier'
20 hours 13 min ago
Trump: Chance of 'major, major conflict' with N. Korea
Schumer: 100 days in, Trump's not a great negotiator
Lawrence: Here's the interview that could hurt Flynn
Maddow: Flynn seems to make Trump and allies panic

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL