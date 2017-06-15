For the Record with Greta 06/15/17

What Does It Mean That Pence Hired Outside Counsel?

Paul Butler and Jeffrey Rosen join Greta Van Susteren to discuss new legal questions from the Trump obstruction probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

