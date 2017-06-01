06/01/17

Watch: Greta’s full interview with Secretary Rumsfeld

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld sits down with Greta Van Susteren for a wide-ranging interview on Russia, North Korea, NATO, and more. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris Climate Accord
1 hour 15 min ago
Kerry: Leaving Paris Accord 'shameful' moment for U.S.
49 min 39 sec ago
Bill Nye: You can't build a wall around carbon emissions
7 hours 38 min ago
Biden Ex-Chief of Staff: ‘He might well run for president'
4 hours 56 min ago
Did Trump, Kushner and Sessions have a meeting with Russian envoy?
Joe on Comey testimony: 'Not good news for White House'
Poll: Support for impeachment and Trump's approval rising
Franken asked Comey to look into Sessions-Russia meetings
Comey to testify to Senate next Thursday
Report: Gunfire, explosions at resort in Philippines

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL