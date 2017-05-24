For the Record with Greta 05/24/17

Wash. Post: Dubious Russian Document Swayed FBI in Clinton Probe

The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss an explosive new report that the Russians may have fed a fake document to the FBI last summer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23 million uninsured
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels
5 hours 4 min ago
Sen. Sanders: Trump's budget plan is 'immoral'
6 hours 3 min ago
Schiff confirms House Intel will also subpoena Flynn
6 hours 26 min ago
Joe takes on Trump's longtime lawyer over ties to Russia
Booker on Russia probe: US is headed towards a 'real problem'
Ex-CIA Director: Russians can lead Americans to treason
Sen. Coons on Russia probe: There's 'a lot of smoke here'
Warren: Trump's agenda moving forward despite Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL