For the Record with Greta 04/06/17

Was Jared Kushner Behind Steve Bannon’s NSC Removal?

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and former Breitbart employee Kurt Bardella react to reports of infighting and backstabbing in the Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pres. Trump considering military options in Syria
1 hour 28 min ago
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
2 hours 48 min ago
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
3 hours 24 min ago
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
3 hours 9 min ago
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon
14 hours 25 min ago
Why won't Trump play golf with the Chinese leader?
Republicans use 'nuclear option' to clear the way for Gorsuch
Rep on China talks: Want POTUS 'to not embarrass us'
MaddowBlog: Facing ethics probe, Nunes steps down from Russia investigation
O'Reilly accuser describes alleged sexual harrasment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL