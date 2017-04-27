For the Record with Greta 04/27/17

Vets Hammer Congress: ‘Keep Your Hands Off My GI Bill’

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America CEO Paul Rieckhoff tells Greta Van Susteren that he is disappointed in President Trump’s silence on a proposed “troop tax” for the GI bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

