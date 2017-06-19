For the Record with Greta 06/19/17

Trump Comments On Death Of Otto Warmbier

Donald Trump comments on the death of former North Korean detainee Otto Warmbier, saying 'a lot of bad things happened' and says 'we'll be able to handle' North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. Student released by North Korea has died
2 hours 45 min ago
Georgia special election a test of Trump's political currency
2 hours 22 min ago
MaddowBlog: GOPers aren't lining up to work for Trump
8 hours 42 min ago
Senate Democrats still in the dark over health care bill
2 hours 5 min ago
Morning Joe: These are Trump's most self-destructive tweets
12 hours 16 min ago
Muslim worshipers targeted by van in London terror attack
GOP Rep.: Politicizing baseball shooting is 'disgusting'
Senate Dems plan talk-a-thon against GOP health care bill
Navy releases names of sailors killed in collision
Supreme Court decides to take up WI redistricting case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL