For the Record with Greta 04/13/17

The ‘Mother of All Bombs,’ Explained

What exactly did the U.S. drop on Afghanistan? Retired U.S. Army Major General Bob Scales tells Chris Jansing all about the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. may launch strike if N. Korea reaches for nuclear trigger
Chris: Trump's troublinig choice of words
1 hour 28 min ago
Roger Stone: Bannon is "alone" in the White House
5 hours 8 min ago
U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS target
8 hours 36 min ago
Panetta: It's not Trump's military
2 hours 9 min ago
Did FBI & CIA ignore warning signs of Trump's Russia ties?
MaddowBlog: Trump is still learning what most already know
MaddowBlog: GOP rep asks wrong question at town hall
Lawrence: The madman is still loose in the White House
Dem Senator says airstrike on Syria was illegal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL