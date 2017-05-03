For the Record with Greta 05/03/17

The Danger in Comey’s Definition of Journalism

The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss FBI Director James Comey labeling WikiLeaks as “intelligence porn.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Republicans to vote on health care Thursday
Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs
3 hours 5 min ago
Grassley: Susan Rice’s excuse for not testifying is ‘wrong’
1 hour 32 min ago
The danger in Comey’s definition of journalism
1 hour 42 min ago
Why we’re still fixated on Decision 2016
2 hours 34 min ago
Sen. Warner: 'I can't predict' Trump's policy decisions
2 hours 51 min ago
Maddow: Trump admin. makes mess spinning spending bill
23 hours 11 min ago
Fmr. GOP Rep opposes Kimmel's stance on health care debate
4 hours 45 min ago
LOL? Activist faces jail time for laughing at Sessions
Fmr. Russian ambassador blasts Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL