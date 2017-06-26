For the Record with Greta 06/26/17

Swalwell: Trump ‘Trying to Have It Both Ways’ on Russia

"Donald Trump is attacking President Obama for the way he responded to an attack that Donald Trump doesn't even believe happened," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tells Greta Van Susteren.

Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'

