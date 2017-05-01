For the Record with Greta 05/01/17

Students Face ‘Lunch Shaming’ Over Unpaid Meals

State Senator Michael Padilla (D-NM) joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss his battle against the humiliating practice sweeping cafeterias across the nation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Do Obama's speaking fees come at cost for democrats?

