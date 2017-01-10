For the Record with Greta 01/10/17

Sen. Franken: 'Troubled' by Sessions hearing

Senator Al Franken, D - Minnesota, joins Greta van Susteren to discuss the hearing on Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama to cap long goodbye with farewell speech
Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church massacre
1 hour 49 min ago
WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for AG nominee Sessions
Sessions: Racist caricature of me not accurate then or now
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
19 hours 14 min ago
Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
Sen. Booker: 'Necessary to speak out against' Sessions
Protests target Trump's controversial AG nominee
Maddow: Obama presidency ending without a bang?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL